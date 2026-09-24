Rosanna Law praises Hong Kong athletes as whirlwind Asian Games visit concludes

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has wrapped up a three-day, two-night visit to Japan to support the Hong Kong delegation at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Returning to Hong Kong following a packed schedule, the sports minister commended the city’s athletes for their stellar fighting spirit, record-breaking individual performances, and unwavering teamwork across diverse sporting disciplines.

+ 2

A packed schedule across multiple arenas

During her brief stay in Nagoya, Law visited numerous competition grounds to cheer on local athletes across a broad spectrum of disciplines.

Her stops included individual fencing bouts across foil, épée, and sabre events, as well as matches in football, handball, and wushu sanda.

Beyond spectator venues, she also met directly with members of Hong Kong’s esports and skateboarding squads to learn about their preparation and offer encouragement.

The sports chief described the packed trip as thoroughly fulfilling, expressing admiration for the dedication demonstrated by the athletes and their support teams throughout the multi-sport gathering.

Personal breakthroughs and collective morale

Reflecting on the delegation’s early achievements, Law noted that while podium finishes and medals naturally bring immense joy to the city, the most inspiring moments came from athletes surpassing their previous benchmarks.

A significant number of competitors achieved personal bests, broke longstanding local records, or captured their first medals at the Asian Games level.

She highlighted the remarkably high morale across all squads, remarking that the sense of solidarity was tangible both on and off the field.

Competitors consistently cheered on their peers, displaying a unified team identity that transcended rivalry.

Law described this mutual support and display of sportsmanship as the true essence of sports, adding that the collective fighting spirit exemplified the finest qualities of Hong Kong's athletic community.

Welcoming early finishers and looking ahead

Four days into the competition, Hong Kong’s delegation had already amassed twenty-three medals, comprising four golds, ten silvers, and nine bronzes, with numerous events still underway.

Law also joined airport reception arrangements for the first group of athletes returning to Hong Kong, which included the karate and football contingents.

She advised the athletes to take ample time to rest and recuperate from their demanding schedules while specifically encouraging younger team members to treat the high-level tournament experience as invaluable nourishment for future athletic growth.

Although her visit to Japan has concluded, Law reaffirmed that she will continue closely tracking the upcoming events and cheering on the city's competitors alongside the public.