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Over 3,800 restaurants launch National Day dining deals, expanded from street markets to five-star hotels

NEWS
16 mins ago
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More than 3,800 dining establishments are offering promotional deals on National Day (Oct 1), catering sector lawmaker Jonathan Leung Chun said on Thursday. 

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The range of participating dining establishments has expanded this year to include new categories such as street markets and food courts, five-star hotels and convenience stores, Leung said.

The promotions include 30 percent off the total bill or special set-meal deals, with some restaurants even offering promotional prices of HK$77 or HK$10.1 for the entire bill. The figures are chosen for their auspicious connection to the 77th anniversary of the National Day and the date October 1. 

Fifteen chain brands under Tai Hing including Men Wah Bing Teng and TeaWood, will offer a 30 percent discount for dine-in customers on October 1.

Part of these promotional offers will run from next week through early October.

In support of the government's initiative to boost the silver economy, the industry is also offering discounts on texture-modified food. Residents can enjoy these deals by presenting the Senior Citizen Card or by dining with an elderly person.

Maxim’s Group is offering a 30 percent discount on "Gentlemeal”, its soft meal brand, for elderly customers using a Senior Citizen Card, JoyYou Card. The promotional offer is valid from now through December 31 in selected branches.

Leung added that the industry has reported great success with National Day promotional campaigns in recent years, noting that they have effectively driven business growth. He believed that this year's offers, coinciding with the excitement brought by the Asian Games, will further encourage both residents and tourists to support Hong Kong's dining sector.

national dayHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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