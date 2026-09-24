Hong Kong relaxes eligibility for HZMB Seamless e-Channel service

The Immigration Department (ImmD) has expanded eligibility for its Seamless e-Channel service at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong port, allowing eligible residents to clear border controls without stopping or presenting identification documents.

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Under the relaxed criteria, Hong Kong permanent identity card holders aged 11 and older who possess a valid smart identity card can enroll in the service if they have traveled through the port at least six times in the preceding 90 days.

Adult residents aged 18 or above can now complete registration directly at designated e-Channels at the port, in addition to using the department’s Contactless e-Channel mobile app. Eligible users may use the seamless clearance service starting from their next departure.

Since the service was launched in June, about 14,000 Hong Kong residents have enrolled, and more than 100,000 passengers have used the channels.

Users can continue walking through the e-channels without presenting a Hong Kong identity card or an e-channel QR code.

The department stated that it will explore expanding the service to other boundary control points across the city and assess whether to further lower the eligibility thresholds in future phases.