Govt decides against appeal over Fanling Golf Course housing site ruling

The Hong Kong government has decided not to appeal a recent court ruling that blocked a major public housing project on a section of the former Fanling Golf Course.

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The decision came after the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court judgment that threw out the environmental approval previously granted for the housing development.

The legal dispute centered on the environmental impact assessment report for the proposed housing site.

The Court of First Instance had earlier quashed the decision made by the Director of Environmental Protection to approve the assessment.

Following a detailed assessment and extensive legal advice, authorities confirmed they will accept the appellate court's decision, bringing a halt to the current legal proceedings.

Judicial guidance clarifies environmental consultation procedures

According to a government spokesperson, the landmark judgment offers critical legal guidance on how Hong Kong’s environmental laws should be applied.

The ruling clarifies the statutory public consultation procedures required when additional information is introduced to an environmental assessment, emphasizing the importance of procedural fairness.

The court explained that while not all supplementary information must undergo public consultation, the specific circumstances of this case required it.

Judges determined that the original environmental report for the Fanling site had deficiencies.

Although these issues could have been resolved with the additional information subsequently provided, fairness dictated that the public should have been consulted on those new details.

The Environmental Protection Department has pledged to study the court's guidance closely to ensure all future environmental approvals strictly adhere to these established legal principles.

Authorities to review housing development plans and timelines

The decision to invalidate the environmental approval has significant implications for the proposed public housing project.

The government spokesperson acknowledged that because the court has effectively overturned the environmental permit, officials must now thoroughly review how to proceed with the development.

This upcoming review will evaluate how the loss of the environmental approval will impact the overall scale of the project as well as the construction timeline.

Government officials plan to announce the next steps for the Fanling site once this comprehensive assessment is complete.