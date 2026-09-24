Crowds gather early in Tai Hang to secure prime spots for historic fire dragon dance

Crowds of eager spectators and tourists lined the streets of Tai Hang on Thursday to secure prime viewing positions for the launch of the annual Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance.

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The highly anticipated three-day cultural spectacle, held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, drew a vibrant mix of locals and overseas visitors who gathered hours before the event to capture photographs and experience the festive energy firsthand.

By early evening, key vantage points along the parade route were packed with spectators waiting in anticipation.

Among them was a local resident experiencing the event for the first time, who arrived early to ensure a front-row view.

Dressed in a commemorative event shirt, he shared his excitement about witnessing this recognized piece of intangible cultural heritage up close on its opening night to welcome the festive season.

Global travelers captivated by Hong Kong's vibrant street celebrations

The lively event also attracted numerous international tourists, including a couple from Lithuania who were just two days into a fortnight-long vacation in Hong Kong.

After discovering the traditional parade on social media, they decided to join the festivities. Although unfamiliar with the detailed background of the ritual, they expressed great anticipation for the parade and noted that the bustling, high-energy environment of Hong Kong offered a unique and charming contrast to their quieter home country.

Mainland Chinese visitors also joined the gathering, with one postgraduate student from Shandong Province making the trip to Tai Hang to immerse herself in local traditions.

Having arrived in the city less than a month ago, she explained that she had researched the event on lifestyle platforms and planned her early arrival to beat the crowds.

A shared cultural experience unites locals and tourists alike

For many in the crowd, the appeal of the evening extended beyond the performance itself to the shared experience of the festival.

Visitors noted a strong sense of community and cultural harmony on the streets, where local residents, mainland students, and international travelers stood side-by-side awaiting the same spectacular display.

This inclusive atmosphere proved to be a major highlight for newcomers to the city, many of whom expressed a strong interest in exploring more of Hong Kong's diverse cultural activities and traditional festivals in the future.