HK August exports climb by 53pc, imports up 60pc

Hong Kong's total exports and imports both jumped more than 50 percent year-on-year in August, surpassing market expectations, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

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The value of total exports of goods expanded by 53 percent to HK$667.9 billion, as the global artificial intelligence boom continues to spur appetite for AI-related electronic products.

The August reading was higher than the market forecast of 51 percent, outpacing the export growth of 50.7 percent a month prior.

The value of total imports also saw a strong increase of 60 percent to HK$739.1 billion in August, compared with the market estimate of 44.3 percent,

The city recorded a visible trade deficit of HK$71.2 billion, equivalent to 9.6 percent of merchandise imports during the period.

For the first eight months, the value of total exports increased by 42.5 percent over the same period in 2025, while the city's imports grew by 43.2 percent.

Exports to Asian markets delivered robust performance, particularly in Asean regions, with exports to Malaysia surging 101.7 percent, Vietnam by 83.3 percent, and Singapore by 80.8 percent.

Exports to Taiwan, Thailand, and the Chinese mainland markets also logged 71.7 percent, 61.7 percent, and 61.2 percent growth, respectively.

Besides, exports to Mexico and the United States advanced 68.8 percent and 64.2 percent.

Looking ahead, a government spokesman expected the sustained global demand for AI-related electronic products to continue to support Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance in the near term.

Nonetheless, given the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued protectionist trade measures among major advanced economies, the external environment remains uncertain and warrants close monitoring, the spokesman warned.