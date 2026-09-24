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Citi and Mastercard launch AI-focused innovation program for next generation of wealthy clients

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Citigroup and Mastercard have launched an inaugural artificial intelligence-focused program in New York to train the next generation of the bank’s high-net-worth wealth clients, the companies said.

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The Mastercard AI Digital Safari held this month offered select participants exclusive engagements with leading technology and academic institutions to explore the impact of digital innovation.

Participants in the new AI safari attended sessions with Cornell Tech on risk decomposition and navigating uncertainty, according to the bank. The agenda also included global economic briefings by Mastercard chief economist Michelle Meyer and a visit to the Mastercard Experience Center.

Additionally, the program featured a fireside chat at Citi's headquarters involving executives from Google Cloud, Palantir, and Citi.

The New York program builds on Citi’s Young Successor Program in Singapore, which has trained more than 500 individuals from 14 markets over the past 14 years.

"The Mastercard AI Digital Safari represents the pinnacle of the bespoke experiences we curate for our high-net-worth clients, empowering them to navigate and lead in a world continuously reshaped by artificial intelligence and rapid innovation," said Vicky Kong, Citi's head of wealth for Asia North and Australia.

Yeo Wenxian, Citi's head of wealth for Asia South, noted that the bank's strategy for preparing its next generation of clients must adapt as the global economy evolves, citing the collaboration as a way to provide "cutting-edge technology perspectives."

"The program brings emerging leaders together with top innovators and institutions who will share leading-edge insights on technology, commerce, leadership and business acumen," said Victor Nordenson, executive vice president and global account management at Mastercard.

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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