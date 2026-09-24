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WORLD

Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

WORLD
1 hour ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was too early to talk about the agenda for such a meeting.

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The United States invited Putin to a December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Asked what the two presidents might discuss, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is premature to speak about this right now. No decision has been made yet. We certainly appreciate this kind invitation, we value it, and it will be reviewed and coordinated, after which an appropriate decision will be reached."

Trump has been trying since returning to the White House in January last year to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but without achieving a breakthrough.

Peskov reiterated Russia's position that it is seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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