logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

At least 12 Hongkongers convicted over the 2019 anti-government protests have reportedly been refused British National (Overseas) visas since Andy Burnham became British prime minister in July.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

British newspaper Metro reported on Monday, citing lawyers, that the applicants had been denied visas by the UK Home Office because of their criminal convictions arising from the protests.

One of the applicants, a 28-year-old man identified by the pseudonym Edward, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in January 2022 after being convicted of rioting during a protest in Yuen Long on July 28, 2019. He was released in March 2024.

Three of his family members subsequently settled in Britain under the BN(O) scheme, but his own application, submitted last October, was rejected on July 21 this year.

According to a refusal letter seen by Metro, the Home Office cited his riot conviction and referred extensively to the Hong Kong court's judgment.

Another applicant, identified as John, was convicted of rioting in connection with the 2019 protests at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He was released from prison last November after serving two years and one month, but his BN(O) visa application was rejected on July 22. 

Both applicants said they felt betrayed by the British government. Their legal representatives argued that the convictions arose from their pursuit of justice and democracy, but the Home Office rejected their arguments.

Under UK immigration rules, applicants sentenced to imprisonment for 12 months or more generally face mandatory refusal. However, published guidance allows exceptions for certain overseas convictions, including offenses that would not constitute crimes in Britain. 

A Home Office spokesperson said it could not “assess the veracity” of the “anonymised claims.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the UK remained committed to supporting Hong Kong residents and welcoming eligible applicants through the BN(O) visa scheme, while stressing that immigration rules concerning criminal convictions and other adverse conduct also applied to BN(O) applications.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK miss bronze in Asian Games eventing by 1.2 points
NEWS
10 mins ago
The delegation visits Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.
Hong Kong manufacturers eye closer ASEAN ties during Malaysia-Singapore visit
NEWS
17 mins ago
(File photo)
ICAC, Chilean prosecutors sign pact to strengthen anti-graft cooperation
NEWS
29 mins ago
Police find no toxic substances in sports drinks after 16 students fall ill
NEWS
32 mins ago
(File photo)
Child abuse rate rises 67pc as NGO urges review of reporting law
NEWS
33 mins ago
(Photo: AP)
Natalie Kan claims 100m butterfly bronze at Asian Games, breaks Hong Kong record
NEWS
56 mins ago
(online screenshot)
Chan Tsz-ching shines on Asian Games debut with historic sanda bronze
NEWS
1 hour ago
Ocean Park’s panda family gets a taste of Mid-Autumn festivities
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Source: Reuters)
Hong Kong’s Tsang Yee-ting claims Asian Games karate silver after scoreless final
NEWS
1 hour ago
Youth arrests rise 20pc as police launch new crime prevention guide
NEWS
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
21 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.