Man found dead in Tsz Wan Shan flat

A 54‑year‑old man was found dead in his home in Tsz Wan Shan on Friday afternoon after relatives filed a report when he failed to answer the door, police said.

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The man, surnamed Leung, was a resident of Lok Tin House in the Tsz Lok Estate. According to police, relatives visited his flat at about 1pm and received no response.

Officers and firefighters forced entry into the unit and discovered Leung unconscious in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy, authorities added.