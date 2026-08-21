logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs seize smuggled live pests and frozen pet food at Man Kam To

NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a suspected smuggling operation involving an inbound truck at the Man Kam To Control Point on Thursday, seizing approximately 118 kilograms of undeclared live plant pests and frozen pet food. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The haul, which carries an estimated market value of HK$35,000, included mealworms, moth larvae, fruit flies, cockroaches, and frozen white mice.

Officers discovered the unmanifested cargo deliberately mixed with other declared goods during a routine vehicle inspection. 

A 40-year-old local male driver was arrested at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Customs has since transferred the suspected illegal imports of live plant pests and frozen white mice to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further follow-up and investigation.

Customs officials emphasized their ongoing commitment to combatting cross-boundary smuggling activities through rigorous risk assessment and intelligence analysis. 

They warned the public that under the Import and Export Ordinance, anyone convicted of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo faces a maximum fine of HK$2 million and up to seven years in prison.

In addition, the Rabies Regulation stipulates that the illegal importation of animals, animal carcasses, or animal products carries a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and one year of imprisonment. 

Furthermore, the unauthorized importation of plant pests under the Plant (Importation and Pest Control) Ordinance can result in a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months behind bars.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dog in fatal attack may be fighting breed despite 'mixed-breed' label, says AFCD
NEWS
51 mins ago
Tuen Mun police arrest 22, including 14 students, in youth crime crackdown
NEWS
2 hours ago
Executive loses $74m in two-year overseas green bond scam
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee says Alliance deliberately sowed hatred against central authorities
NEWS
5 hours ago
Animal lover Jojo remembered for a life dedicated to saving stray dogs
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKO weighs tropical cyclone warning early next week as storm strengthens
NEWS
5 hours ago
Lee Cheuk-yan (left) and Chow Hang-tung. (File)
High Court convicts Tiananmen vigil group of inciting subversion
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - August 21, 2026
NEWS
12 hours ago
Father arrested over child abuse after allegedly punching 14-year-old son in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
14 hours ago
Fisherman falls into sea at Pok Fu Lam, rescued unconscious
NEWS
14 hours ago
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
18 hours ago
Father abandons 7-year-old son on Mount Fuji after child cries from exhaustion
WORLD
15 hours ago
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.