Customs seize smuggled live pests and frozen pet food at Man Kam To

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a suspected smuggling operation involving an inbound truck at the Man Kam To Control Point on Thursday, seizing approximately 118 kilograms of undeclared live plant pests and frozen pet food.

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The haul, which carries an estimated market value of HK$35,000, included mealworms, moth larvae, fruit flies, cockroaches, and frozen white mice.

Officers discovered the unmanifested cargo deliberately mixed with other declared goods during a routine vehicle inspection.

A 40-year-old local male driver was arrested at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Customs has since transferred the suspected illegal imports of live plant pests and frozen white mice to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further follow-up and investigation.

Customs officials emphasized their ongoing commitment to combatting cross-boundary smuggling activities through rigorous risk assessment and intelligence analysis.

They warned the public that under the Import and Export Ordinance, anyone convicted of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo faces a maximum fine of HK$2 million and up to seven years in prison.

In addition, the Rabies Regulation stipulates that the illegal importation of animals, animal carcasses, or animal products carries a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and one year of imprisonment.

Furthermore, the unauthorized importation of plant pests under the Plant (Importation and Pest Control) Ordinance can result in a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months behind bars.