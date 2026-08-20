‘CES Asia Unveiled’ lands in HK with golden shot at CES 2027

Hong Kong startups may get the golden ticket to the world's largest annual tech showcase, CES 2027, as the Consumer Technology Association (CTS) expands CES Asia Unveiled to the city for the first time this October.

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Running alongside the Hong Kong Electronics Fair Autumn Edition, “CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong” is set to take place on October 14 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre's Future Industries Zone.

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), with support from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), the event aims to connect Hong Kong innovators to the global stage at CES.

The event will feature local startup showcases, keynotes and panels on emerging technologies, networking opportunities, and a startup pitch competition. Notably, the winning startup will secure a complimentary exhibit space at Eureka Park, the premier startup zone at CES 2027, running January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

During the event, CTA executives will preview what’s new for CES 2027 and share insights on the technology trends shaping the year ahead.

“In collaboration with the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong will highlight the region’s technology leadership and connect innovators with customers, media and industry leaders ahead of CES 2027,” said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair of the CTA.

HKEIA CEO Basil Wai described the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, running October 13 to 16, as a global gathering of innovators, manufacturers, and buyers.

Building on the organization's long ties with CES, expressed confidence that hosting CES Asia Unveiled Hong Kong alongside the fair would boost the city's innovation ecosystem and strengthen links to the global CES network.

Meanwhile, CTA is working with the Hong Kong Electronics Fair organizers to offer special packages for qualified startups interested in exhibiting at the fair and CES 2027.

The Hong Kong event is part of CTA's expansion in Asia, following the “CES Asia Unveiled Seoul” to explore new opportunities for innovators and technology leaders in the region.

During CES 2026, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park, jointly organized by HKTDC and HKSTP, showcased more than 60 Hong Kong companies with technologies spanning artificial intelligence, digital health, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA has supported innovators worldwide and sustained more than 17 million American jobs.