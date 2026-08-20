Dozens secure college placements following JUPAS reconsideration results

The Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) released its Reconsideration of Application results on Thursday, offering a critical second chance to hundreds of applicants.

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This round of reconsideration is dedicated to students who applied for a review of their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) examination results.

This year, 453 applicants submitted requests for JUPAS to reconsider their program choices based on their upgraded grades, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 2.5 percent.

Out of these candidates, 83 individuals who initially failed to secure any placement during the Main Round successfully gained entry to bachelor's degree programs.

This figure represents a slight decrease of two students compared to the previous year.

Among these newly admitted students, 51 were accepted into UGC-funded universities or Hong Kong Metropolitan University, while the remaining 32 secured spots in self-financing bachelor's programs under the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors (SSSDP).

Upgraded grades propel students to higher preference programs

The reassessment process also allowed a significant number of candidates to climb higher up their priority lists.

In total, 204 applicants received offers for higher-ranked programs than those they were originally assigned.

Specifically, 21 students who had been placed in SSSDP programs and three who were previously assigned to associate degrees or higher diplomas successfully upgraded to bachelor's degree placements at the city's mainstream public universities or Hong Kong Metropolitan University.

Meanwhile, the admission status of 166 applicants remained unchanged through the review, accounting for roughly 37percent of the total reconsideration pool.

The JUPAS office has urged all successful candidates to take immediate action to secure their spots.

Students who received new or upgraded offers must pay their registration fees or formally accept the placements by 5pm today.

They are also required to complete their university registration and enrollment procedures within the designated periods.

Authorities warned that for students who managed to secure a higher-ranked program, their original admission offers from the main round have been officially withdrawn to make room for other applicants.