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Think tank urges targeted talent strategy amid aging population concerns

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Our Hong Kong Foundation has urged the government to adopt a more targeted approach to attract and retain talent as the city continues to face deep-seated structural issues, including an aging population and a shrinking labor force.

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The call comes after the Census and Statistics Department released provisional figures showing that Hong Kong’s population grew slightly by 0.3 percent to over 7.51 million in mid-2026. The government attributed the growth to various measures to attract talent and import labor that continue to draw people from around the world to Hong Kong, offsetting the impact of natural population decline. 

Speaking on a radio program on Thursday, research manager of Our Hong Kong Foundation Kynita Wong said that although recent talent admission and labor import schemes have temporarily increased the labor force, the city’s organic growth remains weak. She said an aging population and a contracting labor force would persist in the long run.

Wong urged the government to adopt a dynamic talent list modeled after Australia’s system, which regularly adjusts to real-time market demands, while placing greater emphasis on retaining professionals to build their careers in the city.

She also suggested enhancing family support through extended daytime childcare services, more flexible work arrangements, and increased paternity leave to boost local birth rates, while calling for early preparation for eldercare and medical services through gerontechnology. 

Lawmaker Simon Lee Hoey stressed the importance of creating a more livable environment, pointing out that providing quality education for talent’s children and job placement assistance for spouses are crucial to retaining professionals in Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
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