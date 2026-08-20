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Training, not euthanasia alone, urged for Larry the mastiff in Yuen Long case

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A lawmaker has called for a mixed-breed Spanish Mastiff that killed two smaller dogs in Yuen Long to be given a chance at rehabilitation, saying euthanasia should not be treated as the only solution for aggressive animals.

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The dog, named Larry, was taken away by officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after it attacked and killed two small dogs within about half an hour earlier this week.

According to its owner, Larry may face euthanasia.

New People’s Party lawmaker Adrian Ho King-hong said in a social media post on Thursday that he felt “heavy-hearted” over the incident and had been paying extra attention to his own pets in recent days.

He acknowledged that the danger posed by the dog could not be ignored, adding that public concerns over community safety were “completely reasonable and must be taken seriously.”

However, Ho said euthanasia should not be the only option where risks could be properly managed.

He suggested that authorities work with animal welfare organizations to arrange intensive behavioral training by experienced professionals.

The dog’s future activities, he said, could also be strictly confined to private premises or designated training areas, with no access to public spaces, in order to minimize risks to the community.

Ho said there could be complex reasons behind a dog losing behavioral control, and that professional intervention and strict management could still give such animals a chance to improve.

He urged the community to allow Larry “one opportunity to receive training and stay alive,” saying respect for animal life and public safety did not have to be mutually exclusive.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
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