logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong Children's Hospital resumes full otolaryngology services after year-long disruption

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Otolaryngology services at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH) gradually resumed in the second half of last year, and specialist outpatient services fully returned to normal in December after they stopped accepting new otolaryngology outpatient cases from November 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Patients who were previously transferred to other public hospitals during the service suspension may now request to return to HKCH through their current specialist outpatient clinics.

According to HKCH, once a request is received, arrangements will be made for patients to return for follow-up appointments within a set timeframe.

The hospital added that it will continue to handle complex cases referred from other hospitals, including those requiring respiratory treatments or surgeries. HKCH noted that its current number of otolaryngology specialists is similar to previous staffing levels.

The hospital also cited the latest Policy Address, which calls for integrating pediatric departments across hospitals. The Hospital Authority is working to optimize referral arrangements, with further details to be announced.

Some parents, including the mother of a 10-year-old patient, expressed concerns about continuity of care during transfers and the ability for children to return to their original hospital if needed. She also hopes society will recognize the needs of children with rare diseases, particularly regarding continuous treatment as they transition into adulthood.

The service disruption began after three otolaryngology doctors resigned from HKCH in late 2024, resulting in more than 500 children being transferred to other public hospitals.

OtolaryngologyHong Kong Children’s Hospital

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Retired Janice Tse appointed Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Secretary 
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts
NEWS
1 hour ago
Worker dies after collapsing at Shek Kwu Chau construction site
NEWS
2 hours ago
Martin Lee, Chief Operating Officer (Chinese & Western Restaurants) of Maxim's Group
Maxim's COO urges Chinese restaurant transformation amid shifting demands
NEWS
3 hours ago
Eric Chan to lead delegation to mainland to study university towns for Northern Metropolis development
NEWS
5 hours ago
The Future of Care: HKSTP’s Tech Pioneers Transforming Global Healthcare with AI+
Morning Recap - March 30, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man arrested at Wong Tai Sin for assaulting off-duty officer over e-cigarette use
NEWS
10 hours ago
Driver arrested after minibus moves off as woman alights, passenger loses consciousness
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
NEWS
10 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.