Hong Kong Children's Hospital resumes full otolaryngology services after year-long disruption

Otolaryngology services at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH) gradually resumed in the second half of last year, and specialist outpatient services fully returned to normal in December after they stopped accepting new otolaryngology outpatient cases from November 2024.

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Patients who were previously transferred to other public hospitals during the service suspension may now request to return to HKCH through their current specialist outpatient clinics.

According to HKCH, once a request is received, arrangements will be made for patients to return for follow-up appointments within a set timeframe.

The hospital added that it will continue to handle complex cases referred from other hospitals, including those requiring respiratory treatments or surgeries. HKCH noted that its current number of otolaryngology specialists is similar to previous staffing levels.

The hospital also cited the latest Policy Address, which calls for integrating pediatric departments across hospitals. The Hospital Authority is working to optimize referral arrangements, with further details to be announced.

Some parents, including the mother of a 10-year-old patient, expressed concerns about continuity of care during transfers and the ability for children to return to their original hospital if needed. She also hopes society will recognize the needs of children with rare diseases, particularly regarding continuous treatment as they transition into adulthood.

The service disruption began after three otolaryngology doctors resigned from HKCH in late 2024, resulting in more than 500 children being transferred to other public hospitals.