DELF 2026 kicks off at Cyberport next Fri with AI and IP economy focus

The annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 (DELF 2026) will take place at Cyberport next week, bringing together over 60 industry leaders from around the world to share their views on digital entertainment and content creation development in the AI era as well as the intellectual properties (IP) ecosystem.

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The three-day forum — themed “The Dreamatic Circus” and starting from August 28 — will also examine how Cyberport’s AI infrastructure and innovation ecosystem can help transform ideas into commercially successful IPs, strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading digital entertainment and IP innovation hub.

The forum will feature speakers and representatives from organizations such as the University of Southern California, TVB Plus, Mei Ah Entertainment and Xi’an XR Film Industry Base to share insights on AI from the perspective of the creative industries.

The interactive zone comes with four themed areas – Arts & Culture, Digital Entertainment, Smart Living & Business, and Robotics & Drones – with over 35 experiential activities.

Highlights include Hong Kong’s first XR 6D movie experience “Harbour Dreams: Hong Kong XR Adventure”, immersive multi-person Versailles VR experience, interactive art exhibition of local IP, combat robot demonstrations, AI-powered interactive smart vehicles, and accessible gaming designed to foster social inclusion.

DELF 2026 will also launch a “Play-to-Earn” campaign, allowing visitors to collect stamps across the zones and redeem gifts, including merchandise from the local original animation IP Another Worlds.

In addition, the forum will offer AI creative workshops, AIGC science fiction screenings and live performances by K-pop band XODIAC alongside an indoor drone cirque.