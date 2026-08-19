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NEWS

Customs probes beauty chain Opatra London after six complaints of coercive sales

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Customs is investigating a local beauty retailer linked to UK brand Opatra London after receiving at least six complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, involving sums of up to HK$100,000. 

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The investigation followed a police report from a 58-year-old woman alleging she was pressured into spending HK$60,000 at the company's New Town Plaza branch in Sha Tin. 

According to Customs, the six complaints allege the use of "undue influence and aggressive commercial practices" to pressure customers into buying beauty devices and products. 

The complainants, all middle-aged or elderly, reported losses ranging from HK$1,800 to HK$100,000.

To gather evidence, Customs officers on Tuesday raided the company’s registered office in Sheung Wan, confirming it was a secretarial company with no business operations or staff present.

Following the incident, the company’s four branches in Sha Tin, Yuen Long, and Causeway Bay have all suspended operations.

Customs said the investigation is ongoing, with officers trying to contact the staff involved. The department stated enforcement action will be taken if any violations are found. 

It is understood that no arrests have been made so far.

In an earlier statement, Opatra London's UK headquarters stated the shop involved is operated by a Hong Kong distribution partner. The company stressed it takes the matter very seriously and has pledged full cooperation with Hong Kong authorities.

CustomsOpatra London

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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