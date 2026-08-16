Opatra London denies coercive sales after customer's tearful protest, says refund was offered

Beauty retailer Opatra London has issued a statement denying allegations of coercive sales tactics after a video circulated online showing a middle-aged woman kneeling and crying outside its New Town Plaza branch in Sha Tin, claiming she had been pressured into spending about HK$60,000.

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The company said it had voluntarily refunded HK$16,000 to the customer after learning of her repayment difficulties, but she refused the offer and continued to harass staff and post defamatory videos, leading to employees being doxxed.

Opatra London's Hong Kong distributor said transaction records showed the sales process was compliant and transparent, with no fraudulent or forced transactions. The store's full glass-wall design and open entrance allow customers to leave freely at any time, the statement said.

The company said it has collected evidence and reserved the right to take legal action. The UK head office confirmed the Hong Kong branches are operated by a local distribution partner and said it is reviewing the situation without commenting on the specific case.

The incident began when a woman was seen on social media kneeling and crying outside the store, claiming she had been pressured into buying products worth about HK$60,000, including about HK$20,000 in interest charges. She also alleged skin allergies after using the products.

Police confirmed a 58-year-old woman had filed a report on July 20 regarding a HK$61,400 purchase, but the case was classified as a dispute with no criminal elements. Customs said it is actively following up and will take enforcement action if any breach of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance is found.

Both the Sha Tin and YOHO Mall branches were closed on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza store posting a closure notice. Local residents said the shop typically had few customers despite staff actively soliciting passers-by outside.