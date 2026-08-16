logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Opatra London denies coercive sales after customer's tearful protest, says refund was offered

SOCIAL BUZZ
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Beauty retailer Opatra London has issued a statement denying allegations of coercive sales tactics after a video circulated online showing a middle-aged woman kneeling and crying outside its New Town Plaza branch in Sha Tin, claiming she had been pressured into spending about HK$60,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company said it had voluntarily refunded HK$16,000 to the customer after learning of her repayment difficulties, but she refused the offer and continued to harass staff and post defamatory videos, leading to employees being doxxed.

Opatra London's Hong Kong distributor said transaction records showed the sales process was compliant and transparent, with no fraudulent or forced transactions. The store's full glass-wall design and open entrance allow customers to leave freely at any time, the statement said.

The company said it has collected evidence and reserved the right to take legal action. The UK head office confirmed the Hong Kong branches are operated by a local distribution partner and said it is reviewing the situation without commenting on the specific case.

The incident began when a woman was seen on social media kneeling and crying outside the store, claiming she had been pressured into buying products worth about HK$60,000, including about HK$20,000 in interest charges. She also alleged skin allergies after using the products.

Police confirmed a 58-year-old woman had filed a report on July 20 regarding a HK$61,400 purchase, but the case was classified as a dispute with no criminal elements. Customs said it is actively following up and will take enforcement action if any breach of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance is found.

Both the Sha Tin and YOHO Mall branches were closed on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza store posting a closure notice. Local residents said the shop typically had few customers despite staff actively soliciting passers-by outside.

Opatra London customer dispute coercive sales allegations

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Opatra London’s Sha Tin outlet closes after viral claims of aggressive sales tactics and $60,000 loss
NEWS
16-08-2026 17:56 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
Jobless graduates flock to Man Mo Temple, dubbed 'Offer God' online
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
source: online
Tourists sprawl on mall floors to beat Hong Kong heat
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 19:40 HKT
(file photo)
HK tourist claims Shenzhen shop tried to make her buy more beef jerky
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 15:12 HKT
Fake delivery scam texts try to sound local but awkward Cantonese gives them away
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-08-2026 14:48 HKT
Cold-water cup noodles spark buying frenzy in HK
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-08-2026 22:16 HKT
(file photo)
‘You don’t know how to cook?’: $1,500 sukiyaki diner claims rude staff rushed them out
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-08-2026 13:50 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
21 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.