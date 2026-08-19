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NEWS

Two arrested as Customs probe UK-brand Opatra London local retailer

NEWS
17 mins ago
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Two local individuals were arrested by Customs officers on Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into a beauty retailer associated with the UK brand Opatra London. The retailer is accused of engaging in unfair trade practices, with at least six complaints reported and losses up to HK$100,000.

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A 42-year-old male financial manager and a 25-year-old female administration manager were detained on suspicion of contravening the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, according to Leung Ka-ho, senior investigator of the Customs Trade Descriptions Unit. He added that the possibility of further arrests is not ruled out.

All complainants are reported to be middle-aged or elderly, with losses ranging from HK$1,800 to HK$100,000. The Consumer Council also confirmed receiving one complaint.

The investigation followed a police report from a 58-year-old woman alleging she was pressured into spending HK$60,000 at Opatra London's New Town Plaza branch in Sha Tin last month.

Customs officers recently raided the company’s registered office in Sheung Wan, discovering it to be a secretarial company with no business operations or staff present.

Following the controversy, all four branches of the company in Sha Tin, Yuen Long, and Causeway Bay have suspended operations.

In an earlier statement, Opatra London’s UK headquarters said the store in question is operated by a Hong Kong distribution partner. The company emphasized it is taking the matter seriously and pledged to fully cooperate with Hong Kong authorities.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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