Opatra London’s Sha Tin outlet closes after viral claims of aggressive sales tactics and $60,000 loss

Authorities have launched an investigation into British skincare and beauty salon Opatra London following allegations of unfair trade practices. The probe began after a woman was seen in distress outside the brand’s Sha Tin branch, claiming she had lost more than HK$60,000 in unauthorized charges. The branch has since suspended its operations.

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The incident gained widespread attention on social media after footage of a 58-year-old woman, surnamed Tam, kneeling in tears outside Opatra London's New Town Plaza branch circulated online. Tam recounted that she was invited into the store for a photo after receiving a compliment from staff members. She said she was then subjected to high-pressure sales tactics and was charged more than HK$60,000 on her credit card for products she did not consent to purchase, including HK$20,000 in interest.

Tam also reported developing skin allergies after using the purchased products and said her request for a refund was denied.]

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The case has sparked heated debate on social media, with users sharing similar experiences of being lured into shops by compliments or free samples, only to encounter aggressive sales tactics.

Following the incident, the New Town Plaza outlet posted a "Suspended Operations" notice and has remained closed since Saturday (Aug 15). The store, with its lights off but products still visible inside, has attracted attention from curious shoppers.

A resident surnamed Ho said she had never shopped at Opatra London but had often noticed staff trying to entice customers inside.

Residents have also reported that Opatra London’s outlets in Sha Tin’s Link City Plaza and Yuen Long’s YOHO Mall appeared to be shuttered.

Police confirmed that a complaint was received regarding alleged aggressive sales tactics at Phase 3 of New Town Plaza. The Customs said an investigation is ongoing and that further action will be taken if any violations of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance are found.

Opatra London, which specializes in home beauty devices and anti-aging skincare products, has not commented publicly since the controversy broke.