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(Video) Workers filmed throwing debris from height at Tuen Mun construction site, raising safety concerns

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A video circulating online has captured workers at a Tuen Mun construction site apparently throwing building materials and debris from height at night, raising safety concerns and prompting calls for police and Labour Department action.

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The 19-second clip, posted on Monday, shows multiple workers on different floors of a building under construction, believed to be a light public housing site near Ching Tin Estate, tossing items including wooden boards and metal sheets from upper levels. The objects can be seen bouncing off the building's structure before hitting the ground with loud thuds. More than 10 items were thrown in the short clip.

Police said they have not received any complaints or reports regarding the site.

Under the Summary Offences Ordinance, anyone who drops or allows objects to fall from a building, causing danger or injury in or near a public place, faces a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months' jail. For construction sites, contractors may also face fines of up to HK$50,000 and a year's imprisonment if found liable.

construction site throwing objects from height safety violation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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