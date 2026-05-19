logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt proposes smoking ban at all construction sites

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo

The government submitted three legislative amendments to the Legislative Council on Tuesday to prohibit smoking at all construction sites, aiming to reduce fire risks and improve the safety of construction workers and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The legislative amendments proposed clear legal obligations on principal contractors, subcontractors, and any other persons to ban smoking in all construction sites. The government will gazette the Amendment Order and the Amendment Notice on May 22.

The Amendment Order will designate all types of construction sites as no-smoking areas, including building maintenance sites, except domestic premises and private quarters occupied by their residents for residential purposes.

The Amendment Notice will specify that Occupational Safety Officers (OSOs) of the Labour Department may enforce all duties related to smoking offenses at construction sites under the Fixed Penalty (Smoking Offences) Ordinance. OSOs may issue a fixed penalty notice to offenders, with a fixed fine of HK$3,000.

Meanwhile, the Amendment Regulation requires contractors and subcontractors to take all reasonable steps to ensure that no one smokes, carries a lighted specified smoking product, or uses a naked flame to light a specified smoking product on a construction site. The violation may result in a fine of up to HK$400,000.

The government said it will spare no effort to facilitate the Legislative Council’s scrutiny and hopes for Legislative support for the early passage of the three legislative amendments.

smoking banconstruction sitegovernment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Coast Guard boats are deployed to search for four Italian scuba divers near Alimatha Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, in this handout photo released on May 18, 2026. Maldives President's Office/ Handout via REUTERS
Bodies of two Italians killed in scuba diving accident recovered, Maldives government says
WORLD
20 mins ago
John Lee to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to boost economic cooperation
NEWS
6 hours ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government books a $11.2 billion surplus for the year ended March
FINANCE
30-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Top HK officials to discuss alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan during Beijing trip
NEWS
15-04-2026 12:49 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney looks on before making an announcement at the new and currently under construction Embleton Community Centre and Park, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Carney clinches majority government in Canadian special elections
WORLD
14-04-2026 09:22 HKT
A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicle is on display during an annual military exercise ahead of Lunar New Year in Taichung, Taiwan, January 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Taiwan parliament authorises government to sign stalled US arms deals
CHINA
13-03-2026 15:55 HKT
A man check his phone near an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Apple cuts China App Store commission fees after government pressure
CHINA
13-03-2026 14:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Scotland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US government accused of major 'cover-up' over Trump sex abuse claims
WORLD
26-02-2026 16:13 HKT
A police officer inspects inside a scam compound known as "My Casino" used for fraud operations, which police said was owned by former tycoon and casino owner Ly Kuong, who was arrested on January 15 and charged with illegal recruitment for exploitation, aggravated fraud and links to organised crime, in Kampot province, Cambodia, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
Kenyans trapped in Cambodia by trafficking scheme seek government help to return home
WORLD
24-02-2026 20:09 HKT
A parking sign at the Little A'Le'Inn near Area 51, in Rachel, Nevada, U.S. September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Alien files incoming: Trump orders government release of UFO records
WORLD
20-02-2026 13:52 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
22 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
15 hours ago
(file photo)
Thunderstorms and heavy rain affect Hong Kong as weather turns unsettled
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.