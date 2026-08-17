Hong Kong welcomes 4.5m visitors in July, up 3pc

Hong Kong recorded around 4.5 million visitor arrivals last month, up 3 percent compared to 2025 as a line-up of international conventions and exhibitions boosted business travel, while long-haul markets saw a 19 percent year-on-year increase in the first seven months, according to the Tourism Board.

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The board stated on Monday that major meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE), including the 108th Lions International Convention and the Middle East flagship technology exhibition, Leap East, helped attract business visitors and support growth in certain source markets.

Mainland tourists accounted for roughly 3.6 million arrivals in July, up 3 percent from the previous year. The board attributed the slower growth from the mainland market primarily to persistent severe weather during the month.

Non-mainland visitor arrivals reached approximately 897,000, a 2 percent year-over-year increase. Long-haul and new markets showed strong momentum, growing by 17 percent and 36 percent, respectively. However, short-haul arrivals dropped by 9 percent.

For the first seven months, cumulative visitor arrivals totaled around 31.22 million, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The mainland market grew steadily by 13 percent, while long-haul visitors jumped 19 percent.

In contrast, arrivals from short-haul markets declined by 3 percent, affected by air capacity adjustments linked to rising fuel costs amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The board said flagship mega events across festivals, sports, and gastronomy will take place in the second half of the year, including the Hong Kong Cyclothon, Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, Hong Kong Winterfest, and Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, along with events for the Mid-Autumn Festival and Halloween to draw visitors.

It added that it will partner with the travel industry to launch a range of promotions encouraging tourists to explore local neighborhoods and unique experiences, thereby extending their stays.