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NEWS

Chris Tang defends absence of banned books list following recent raids

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung on Monday dismissed calls for a definitive list of banned books, arguing that such a measure would only benefit those intentionally seeking to break the law. 

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His comments came in response to recent concerns raised by Choi Chi-sum, the general secretary of the Christian Conservative Society For Truth And Light, who warned that the lack of a clear directory from national security authorities could lead to an abuse of power. 

Tang explained that if a specific list existed, malicious actors would simply alter book titles to evade prosecution. 

He emphasized that law enforcement agencies evaluate the actual content of the publications, warning offenders that merely changing a book's name will not allow them to escape legal consequences. 

Have A Nice Stay
Have A Nice Stay
Greenfield Book Store
Greenfield Book Store

Recent arrests and the responsibility of booksellers

The security chief's remarks follow recent operations by the police's National Security Department, which raided two independent bookshops in Mong Kok, Have A Nice Stay and Greenfield Book Store. Authorities arrested five individuals on suspicion of committing acts with seditious intent under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and confiscated numerous publications deemed seditious. 

Speaking to the media after a radio program today, Tang clarified that his previous strong remarks about firmly prosecuting national security offenders apply universally. 

He pledged to strictly enforce the law against anyone attempting to endanger national security or collude with foreign forces.

Reaffirming his stance, Tang vowed to exhaust all possible methods to uncover evidence and bring those who incite or endanger national security to justice. 

He also drew a comparison between booksellers and food vendors, stating that just as food retailers have a duty not to sell poison, booksellers bear the inherent responsibility of ensuring the materials they sell do not pose a threat to national security.

National Security

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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