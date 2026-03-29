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CHINA

China protests US alert over security rules change in HK

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Cui Jianchun (File Photo)
Cui Jianchun (File Photo)

China's top diplomat in Hong Kong has met with the senior U.S. diplomat in the city to protest a U.S. public alert over new security rules in Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

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In a statement released late on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry's Hong Kong office said Commissioner Cui Jianchun met U.S. Consul General Julie Eadeh on March 27 and expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition", urging Washington to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and China's internal affairs "in any form."

Earlier this month, Hong Kong amended its enforcement rules for the national security regime, making it an offence in national security cases to refuse to provide passwords or other decryption assistance to access an electronic device.

In response to the rule changes, the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong issued a security alert on March 26 calling for contact with the Consulate in case U.S. citizens are arrested or detained in connection with the new security enforcement rules.

(Staff reporter and Reuters)

Cui JianchunNational Security

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