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NEWS

Govt moves to seize assets linked to Jimmy Lai’s National Security conviction

NEWS
02-04-2026 18:31 HKT
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong government launched a legal bid in the Court of First Instance on Thursday to confiscate assets belonging to Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, following his recent conviction on three high-level national security charges. 

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The move is described by authorities as a necessary step to prevent and stop any further activities that could endanger national security.

The application follows a significant ruling by the High Court, which found the media tycoon guilty of three counts of endangering national security. 

In its judgment, the court identified Lai as a primary mastermind and strategist who intentionally used his personal influence and his now-defunct publication, Apple Daily, to undermine the legitimacy of the government and damage the relationship between the central authorities and Hong Kong. 

The court further noted that his actions, which included repeatedly calling for foreign sanctions against local and mainland officials, far exceeded the boundaries of legal conduct, resulting in a 20-year prison sentence.

Cutting off funding for illegal activities

Government representatives explained that seeking a confiscation order is a standard international practice used to protect the public interest and combat serious crime. 

By targeting property related to these offenses, the government aims to ensure that individuals convicted of national security crimes, along with their associates or agents, cannot use those assets to fund or continue activities that threaten the state. 

The primary goal of this legal mechanism is to sever the financial chains supporting such crimes and weaken the capacity of offenders to commit further illegal acts.

Commitment to the Rule of Law

The administration reiterated its firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all legal actions are carried out strictly according to established principles. 

Officials emphasized that while the government will remain steadfast in preventing, stopping, and punishing acts that threaten national security, it will simultaneously protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents and others living in the city. 

The application for the confiscation order is presented as part of this broader effort to maintain stability and ensure that those who violate the law face the appropriate legal consequences.

Jimmy LaiNational Security

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