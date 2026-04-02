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NEWS

National security is ‘cornerstone’ of Hong Kong’s mega-event economy, says Rosanna Law

NEWS
02-04-2026 18:23 HKT
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has described national security as the “cornerstone” of Hong Kong’s mega-event economy, urging the public to integrate awareness of national security into their daily lives.

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Her remarks came in interviews published on Thursday, in which she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to hosting a full calendar of mega-events under the stability provided by national security.

“When society is unstable, cultural, sports and tourism-related activities cannot proceed smoothly,” Law said.

She said the national security law has acted as a “protective escort,” enabling the successful staging of large-scale exhibitions, cultural performances and sporting events, and demonstrating to the world that Hong Kong remains safe, stable and prosperous.

Law also stressed the need to internalize awareness of national security, saying her bureau has been working to incorporate related education into everyday life.

She cited upcoming initiatives, including the Hong Kong Film Archive’s screening of the documentary Mountains and Rivers Bearing Witness (2025) in April, as well as the Chinese Culture Festival 2026 organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

Through a wide range of cultural and recreational activities, she said the government hopes the public will gain a deeper appreciation of Chinese culture and build a stronger foundation for its promotion.

Looking ahead, Law said more frontline staff would be needed across the culture, sports and tourism sectors to help tell Hong Kong’s story to international visitors.

She noted that the Travel Industry Authority and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong have already rolled out extensive training programs, while many tourism organizations have also introduced national security training.

In efforts to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange, Law said the city has secured a five-year exclusive partnership with Art Basel.

“This international partnership proves that, with national security safeguarded, Hong Kong enjoys vast development opportunities,” she said.

She added that Hong Kong must strengthen training for high-caliber artistic talent, enhancing capabilities in creation, production, performance and management to meet both local needs and broader national development.

Law also highlighted the performance of Kai Tak Sports Park, which marked its first anniversary with more than 2 million visitors and HK$200 million in ticket revenue from sports and cultural events.

She said the strong turnout reflected Hong Kong’s growing sense of home-team support, with crowds dressed in red cheering for Hong Kong, China teams.

Recalling last year’s National Games, where Hong Kong athletes competed against top mainland competitors, Law said the sense of participation, pride and national identity was “very, very important.”

National SecurityRosanna Law Shuk-pui

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