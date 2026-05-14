logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Three men charged with conspiracy to subvert state power following investigation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The National Security Department (NSD) of the Hong Kong Police Force has officially charged three young men with conspiracy to commit subversion after investigations uncovered an alleged underground syndicate focused on paramilitary training.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group is accused of organizing combat drills and firearms training with the explicit intent of overthrowing the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The three defendants, aged between 20 and 23, appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today following their formal indictment yesterday.

In addition to the joint charge of "conspiracy to commit subversion," the 20-year-old defendant faces a separate, additional charge for the possession of child pornography.

These legal proceedings stem from a wider enforcement operation carried out in mid-December 2025. During that operation, the NSD arrested ten individuals in connection with "unlawful drilling," an offense under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

Two other men, aged 24 and 26, had already been charged earlier in the case with conspiracy to commit subversion.

While five defendants are now facing prosecution, the remaining arrested individuals have been released on bail and are scheduled to report back to the police in June.

According to the police investigation, the syndicate operated out of a unit within an industrial building in Kowloon.

The site was allegedly used to conduct rigorous training sessions involving firearms, knife techniques, and martial arts combat.

Authorities allege that these activities were part of a broader, organized plan to subvert state power.

Specifically, the group is accused of conspiring to use force, or the threat of force, to dismantle and overthrow the established organs of power within the Hong Kong government.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to monitor the activities of those released on bail.

National Security

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Singer Hins Cheung to mentor youth detained in 2019 unrest after apology
NEWS
11-04-2026 15:32 HKT
HK govt refutes 'double standards' in Western criticism of amended NSL rules
NEWS
07-04-2026 18:47 HKT
(File photo)
Govt moves to seize assets linked to Jimmy Lai’s National Security conviction
NEWS
02-04-2026 18:31 HKT
(File photo)
National security is ‘cornerstone’ of Hong Kong’s mega-event economy, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
02-04-2026 18:23 HKT
Cui Jianchun (File Photo)
China protests US alert over security rules change in HK
CHINA
29-03-2026 17:48 HKT
(File Photo)
Police charge 61-year-old man with seditious publications under National Security Law
NEWS
08-01-2026 16:24 HKT
Security chief vows to uphold HK’s safety and prosperity in year-end review
NEWS
28-12-2025 13:21 HKT
(File Photo)
National Security Police make first-ever arrests for unlawful drilling; seize guns, swords and modified explosives
NEWS
12-12-2025 18:11 HKT
Superintendent Cheung Pak-kit said at a press conference (Singtao)
Five arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to rioters during 2019 protests
NEWS
29-10-2025 17:24 HKT
(File photo)
Govt condemns U.S. senators’ remarks on Jimmy Lai case
NEWS
25-10-2025 21:05 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.