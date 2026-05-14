Three men charged with conspiracy to subvert state power following investigation

The National Security Department (NSD) of the Hong Kong Police Force has officially charged three young men with conspiracy to commit subversion after investigations uncovered an alleged underground syndicate focused on paramilitary training.

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The group is accused of organizing combat drills and firearms training with the explicit intent of overthrowing the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The three defendants, aged between 20 and 23, appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today following their formal indictment yesterday.

In addition to the joint charge of "conspiracy to commit subversion," the 20-year-old defendant faces a separate, additional charge for the possession of child pornography.

These legal proceedings stem from a wider enforcement operation carried out in mid-December 2025. During that operation, the NSD arrested ten individuals in connection with "unlawful drilling," an offense under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

Two other men, aged 24 and 26, had already been charged earlier in the case with conspiracy to commit subversion.

While five defendants are now facing prosecution, the remaining arrested individuals have been released on bail and are scheduled to report back to the police in June.

According to the police investigation, the syndicate operated out of a unit within an industrial building in Kowloon.

The site was allegedly used to conduct rigorous training sessions involving firearms, knife techniques, and martial arts combat.

Authorities allege that these activities were part of a broader, organized plan to subvert state power.

Specifically, the group is accused of conspiring to use force, or the threat of force, to dismantle and overthrow the established organs of power within the Hong Kong government.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to monitor the activities of those released on bail.