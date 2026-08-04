Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai, who was sentenced to four years and five months in prison for the "35+ subversion case," flew to the UK shortly after completing his sentence and being released, but was detained upon arrival and questioned about the purpose of his visit.

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The British side initially intended to deport Wu on the same day but changed to granting him a seven-day bail period and finally allowed him to stay for six months as a visitor.

The tortuous process triggered much speculation from the outside world.

During his detention, Wu Chi-wai claimed his visit to the UK was to reunite with his family.

However, it is reported that his wife and son, who settled in the UK four years ago, never returned to Hong Kong to visit him in prison; he also never mentioned his over-100-year-old mother-in-law, who currently still lives in a residential care home in Hong Kong.

On the contrary, Wu was able to stay in the UK only after anti-China organizations and British politicians successively exerted public opinion pressure, leading people in political circles to question his motive for entry and the manipulation of political forces behind it.

The incident has also drawn external attention to the "abandoning the elderly" phenomenon, where some individuals migrating overseas leave their elders behind in Hong Kong, just as Wu Chi-wai and several wanted criminals who fled abroad have abandoned their relatives, ignoring their caregiving responsibilities.

It is also worth noting that Wu Chi-wai's entry controversy reveals that the British side may have quietly tightened the entry policy for Hong Kongers holding BNO passports, sounding an alarm for those intending to migrate to the UK.

After Wu Chi-wai was released from prison on June 30, he went to the UK less than a month later.

After arriving at London Heathrow Airport in the UK on July 22, he was detained by border forces for ten hours and once faced deportation.

At that time, the British side did not believe that he entered the country solely to visit relatives and suspected that his entry had other purposes, including seeking long-term residence.

Subsequently, the British side allowed Wu to enter and granted him a seven-day bail period before returning to Hong Kong.

Ultimately, the British side overturned its original decision and allowed him to stay in the UK for six months as a visitor.

Some people in political circles pointed out that when Wu Chi-wai was detained, anti-China external forces immediately sprang into action upon hearing the news.

The series of actions inevitably makes people suspect that someone seems to be manipulating things behind the scenes.

Among them, anti-China British barrister Paul Harris assisted Wu Chi-wai in negotiating with the British border department, and Wu heavily accepted interviews with overseas media such as "BBC News Chinese" and "Associated Press"; he also released videos through anti-China online media outlets founded by anti-Hong Kong disrupters in the UK, such as "Green Bean" and "Pulse," to shape Wu's tragic image and attract external attention.

The British anti-China organization "Hong Kong Watch" launched a joint petition letter to UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood; overseas anti-China elements, including former district councilor Clara Cheung, fugitives Chung Kim-wah and Mung Siu-tat, also cooperated by posting on social media in support.

Former Democratic Party Vice Chairman Lee Wing-tat even directly sought the assistance of Luke de Pulford, founder of the anti-China organization "Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China" (IPAC) (who was accused of cooperating with defendant Andy Li Yu-hin in pushing for sanctions in Jimmy Lai Chee-ying's "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces" case), and contacted UK House of Lords member Lord Alton.

Lord Alton subsequently wrote to the UK Home Office, thereby exerting public opinion pressure.

People in political circles pointed out that this series of operations is exactly the same as the playbook used by anti-China and Hong Kong-disrupting forces during the black-clad violence period to instigate foreign governments to pressure and seek sanctions against the Central and Hong Kong SAR governments.

Wu Chi-wai publicly claimed that the purpose of this trip was to reunite with his family, but insiders pointed out that his family relations had long been estranged.

In fact, since his wife and son migrated to the UK in 2022, they have never returned to Hong Kong to visit Wu over the past four years.

Even when Wu's mother passed away in 2024, his wife and son did not return to Hong Kong to attend the funeral.

Fugitives have many bad deeds of abandoning the elderly

Some political figures analyzed, "After Wu Chi-wai arrived in the UK, he immediately met with former Democratic Party Vice Chairman Lee Wing-tat, who is active in anti-China rallies. Such behavior is baffling. It is believed that the purpose of this trip may not be purely visiting relatives."

The person further pointed out that Wu Chi-wai made a big show of notifying the British Consul in Hong Kong before his departure, seeming eager to defect to the British side, yet he still hit a wall and was "shut out" right before entry, while a group of anti-China organizations and individuals came out to "rescue" him at the first moment, making people feel that Wu is more likely to apply for political asylum in the future.

In addition to the suspicious entry motives, insiders also revealed that Wu Chi-wai still has an over 100-year-old mother-in-law living in a nursing home in the Kowloon area. "Wu did not mention a word about this, only caring about leaving Hong Kong himself and turning a deaf ear to his close relatives in Hong Kong, and was criticized as an irresponsible act of abandoning the elderly."

In fact, several wanted criminals involved in national security cases, such as Ted Hui Chi-fung, Tony Chung Hon-lam, and Tony Lam, all have similar bad deeds of abandoning the elderly in Hong Kong.

The survey conducted by the Hong Kong Christian Service between July 2025 and June 2026 showed that elders aged 70 or above accounted for 80 percent, and 50 percent were in a state of "zero children staying in Hong Kong."

Many elders face challenges such as emotional distress and social isolation due to their children's emigration.

Between May and September 2025, three elders living in public housing estates were found to have passed away in their units for a long time.

The most notable case among them was a 76-year-old woman living alone, whose son had reportedly migrated to the UK three years ago and had never contacted his mother, an incident that caused huge repercussions in society.

The political figure pointed out that Wu Chi-wai's entry controversy this time has produced a chain reaction.

On one hand, it reflects that the UK government is highly vigilant against those who have violated the National Security Law in Hong Kong, and is no longer "accepting all comers"; on the other hand, the incident reveals that the British side is suspected of having quietly tightened the entry policy for Hong Kongers holding BNO passports, which is undoubtedly a warning sign worth pondering for those who intend to use related pathways to migrate to the UK.

Wu Chi-wai Fleeing to the UK and Hitting a Wall Incident Log

30/6 Completed his sentence and released from prison

22/7 Detained for investigation after arriving at London Airport

23/7 British side granted a 7-day bail period, to be deported after July 29

24-27/7 Former Democratic Party Vice Chairman Lee Wing-tat sought assistance from Luke de Pulford, founder of the anti-China organization "Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China" (IPAC), and contacted UK House of Lords member Lord Alton. Lord Alton subsequently wrote to the UK Home Office.

"Associated Press" conducted an exclusive interview with Wu Chi-wai. Wu claimed that border control officers believed he "might have other purposes," including seeking long-term residence. The British anti-China online media "Pulse" immediately forwarded the relevant interview.

"BBC News Chinese" conducted an exclusive interview with Wu Chi-wai. Wu pointed out that he had communicated with staff at the British Consulate General in Hong Kong before departing.

British anti-China online media "Green Bean" interviewed Paul Harris. Harris claimed to have received a reply from the British side stating that they would review Wu's case again.

British anti-China organization "Hong Kong Watch" published a post stating that they had written to UK Home Secretary Ma Man-ting.

28/7 Wu Chi-wai expressed to the public and media that he had entered the country, and the British side allowed him to stay for 6 months.

Bad deeds of abandoning the elderly by wanted criminals in National Security cases

Ted Hui Chi-fung

In late 2020, he falsely claimed to be going to Denmark for an official visit, obtained his passport from the police, and then absconded while on bail.

He later settled in Australia but left his elderly parents-in-law in Hong Kong.

Sources indicate that his mother-in-law has to rely on scavenging to make a living.

Tony Chung Hon-lam

Before leaving Hong Kong for the UK, he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in savings from his mother's home; his mother and stepfather are unable to work due to their physical conditions and rely solely on Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) to survive.

Tony Lam

His father once revealed that due to Lam's debt problems, he was constantly pursued by debt collectors at his door over a long period and even threatened with "splashing red paint."