logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Observatory warns heavy rain set to hit HK within hours

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Observatory said widespread heavy rain may affect Hong Kong in a couple of hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecaster said thundery showers triggered by high temperatures are affecting the Guangdong region. As for Hong Kong, showers before noon brought more than 10 millimeters of rainfall to parts of the city.

A broad trough of low pressure is expected to affect the northern part of the South China Sea to the seas east of Luzon in the next few days, the Observatory added. Under the combined effect of the area of low pressure and a ridge of high pressure over southeastern China, it will be windier with showers over the coast of Guangdong midweek this week.

thundershowerthundery showersObservatory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
NEWS
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
File Photo
Red Rainstorm Warning issued as HK braces for downpours
NEWS
06-07-2026 21:56 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Thundery showers, squalls to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
22-05-2026 00:39 HKT
(Online photo)
Observatory faces backlash over soaked students under Amber warning 
NEWS
21-05-2026 16:11 HKT
Heavy thundery showers to impact HK in next couple of hours: Observatory
NEWS
14-05-2026 12:20 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
NEWS
23-04-2026 18:11 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
9 hours ago
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
1 hour ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.