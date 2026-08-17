Observatory warns heavy rain set to hit HK within hours

Observatory said widespread heavy rain may affect Hong Kong in a couple of hours.

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The forecaster said thundery showers triggered by high temperatures are affecting the Guangdong region. As for Hong Kong, showers before noon brought more than 10 millimeters of rainfall to parts of the city.

A broad trough of low pressure is expected to affect the northern part of the South China Sea to the seas east of Luzon in the next few days, the Observatory added. Under the combined effect of the area of low pressure and a ridge of high pressure over southeastern China, it will be windier with showers over the coast of Guangdong midweek this week.