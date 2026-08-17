Observatory warns heavy rain set to hit HK within hours

Read More
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Red Rainstorm Warning issued as HK braces for downpours
06-07-2026 21:56 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Thundery showers, squalls to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
22-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Observatory faces backlash over soaked students under Amber warning
21-05-2026 16:11 HKT
Heavy thundery showers to impact HK in next couple of hours: Observatory
14-05-2026 12:20 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
23-04-2026 18:11 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT