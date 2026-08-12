logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead

NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hongkongers might have to hold on to their umbrellas after the record heatwave, as eight days of rain and a possible typhoon are heading for the city next week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the Observatory's nine-day forecast, a broad trough of low pressure is expected to influence the northern part of the South China Sea to the seas east of Taiwan early next week.

The forecaster noted the trough is likely to move closer to the coast of Guangdong gradually next week, and meteorologists are monitoring whether a low-pressure area may develop within it.

However, it remains unclear if the system will intensify into a tropical cyclone.

Based on the simulated wind patterns over the next nine days, the Observatory's AI model "Fengwu" predicts that a potential storm could emerge in the northern South China Sea around Thursday or Friday.

Notably, the system is expected to pass within approximately 200 kilometers of Hong Kong and make landfall to the west — a path that typically brings heavier rain and stronger winds to the city.

typhoonObservatorystormrain

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
NEWS
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
03-08-2026 22:59 HKT
Rescue workers carry out search and rescue operations following flash floods at a scenic area in Weiyuan county, Dingxi city, Gansu province. (Reuters)
Landslide death toll rises in China's Gansu Province as heavy rains continue
CHINA
02-08-2026 14:41 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Farmland is flooded by heavy rain brought by Typhoon Bavi in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China (Reuters)
Typhoon Bavi batters eastern China, threatens days of heavy rain
CHINA
12-07-2026 14:51 HKT
A man clears mud after heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Maysak in flooded Sanli town in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 9, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Chinese zoo locked animals in cages to prevent escape as typhoon-related floodwaters rose
CHINA
10-07-2026 18:56 HKT
T1 to remain in force as Observatory assesses need for higher signal tomorrow
NEWS
02-07-2026 13:17 HKT
A man with an umbrella stands in the floodwater during heavy rains caused by the nearby passing of typhoon Mekkhala, as it heads towards Japan, in Pingtung, Taiwan, June 25, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a video. CTS via REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Japan braces for double storms, torrential rains shut down parts of Taiwan
CHINA
26-06-2026 10:56 HKT
A general view shows Taipei city skyline, including the Taipei 101 skyscraper, with Songshan Airport in the foreground in Taipei, Taiwan February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Heavy rains from nearby typhoon pound Taiwan, 200 to be evacuated on east coast
CHINA
25-06-2026 15:08 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.