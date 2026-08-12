HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead

Hongkongers might have to hold on to their umbrellas after the record heatwave, as eight days of rain and a possible typhoon are heading for the city next week.

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According to the Observatory's nine-day forecast, a broad trough of low pressure is expected to influence the northern part of the South China Sea to the seas east of Taiwan early next week.

The forecaster noted the trough is likely to move closer to the coast of Guangdong gradually next week, and meteorologists are monitoring whether a low-pressure area may develop within it.

However, it remains unclear if the system will intensify into a tropical cyclone.

Based on the simulated wind patterns over the next nine days, the Observatory's AI model "Fengwu" predicts that a potential storm could emerge in the northern South China Sea around Thursday or Friday.

Notably, the system is expected to pass within approximately 200 kilometers of Hong Kong and make landfall to the west — a path that typically brings heavier rain and stronger winds to the city.