(Video) Motorcyclist rescues dog from busy Kowloon City road as owner criticised over leash

A motorcyclist was praised online after stopping traffic to rescue a dog that had run onto a busy road in Kowloon City on Sunday evening, while the dog's owner faced criticism for apparently not using a leash.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dashcam footage showed the dog darting across Argyle Street near Evangel Hospital around 8.05pm, forcing multiple vehicles to brake suddenly. The motorcyclist parked his bike and chased the dog through the road, eventually catching and holding it down to prevent it from running further.

About 30 seconds later, a woman walked onto the road with another black dog. It was unclear whether either dog was on a leash. The motorcyclist handed over the rescued dog but stayed to wave at approaching buses and minibuses until the woman returned to the pavement.

Online commenters praised the rider's quick action but criticised the owner for not using a leash, saying it endangered both the dogs and other road users.