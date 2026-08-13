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NEWS

Kowloon City police target learner drivers in 29-ticket operation

NEWS
8 hours ago
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Kowloon City traffic police, in collaboration with the Transport Department, conducted a week-long operation codenamed "DARKCORNER" from August 6 to 12, targeting violations related to learner drivers.

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The operation resulted in 11 fixed penalty notices and 18 summonses issued against driving instructors and learner drivers. Offences included driving outside permitted hours, driving in restricted zones, failing to display "L" plates, breaching learner licence conditions, and disregarding traffic signs.

In addition to enforcement, officers also conducted educational activities at rental vehicle shops and studied road improvement works to enhance safety awareness among learner drivers. Police said they would continue targeted enforcement actions against learner driver violations and urged instructors and learners to comply with relevant regulations.

learner driver traffic enforcement Kowloon City

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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