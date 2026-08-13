Kowloon City police target learner drivers in 29-ticket operation

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Father arrested for alleged child abuse in Kowloon City after fight
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Yau Tsim police issue 642 tickets in illegal parking operation, arrest man
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Kowloon City urban renewal project to proceed
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Morning Recap - August 13, 2026
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Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
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