Bus groper gets four-month sentence after sexual assault

A 65-year-old man captured on a viral video groping a schoolgirl on a KMB double-decker received four months behind bars on Tuesday.

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The defendant, Wu Yiu-shing, a hardware salesman, had earlier pleaded guilty to indecent assault against the student, identified as X.

The incident took place on the upper deck of a KMB bus near Sai Yeung Choi Street South, when Wu reached from the seat behind to harass X on June 5. A passerby filmed the incident and posted the footage online.

The victim, visibly frightened, later reported to police that she felt an unknown hand touching her underarm for several seconds during the ride.

Following a review of CCTV footage, officers arrested Wu at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge control point as he returned from Macau. He confessed on the spot.

In mitigation at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, Wu's lawyer pleaded for leniency, citing psychological reports showing his admission of similar offenses and willingness to undergo psychotherapy.

The lawyer further pointed to Wu's early guilty plea and two-month remand, arguing the defendant had learned his lesson.

Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung rejected the plea for leniency, ordering a four-month sentence.