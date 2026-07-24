logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - July 24, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Clara Wong appointed as Hong Kong's new Director-General of Civil Aviation

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong government announced on Friday that Clara Wong will take the helm as the city's new Director-General of Civil Aviation in August, succeeding retiring aviation chief Victor Liu Chi-yung.

Police arrest woman after passengers find needles hidden in bus seats over two consecutive days

Hong Kong police have arrested a woman in her fifties following consecutive incidents of sewing needles being found hidden in public bus seats, which left one passenger injured and prompted a high-profile criminal investigation.

Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer

A man in his 40s pulled off a high-value grab-and-run at a watch shop in Kowloon Bay on Friday afternoon, walking away with a rose gold Rolex valued at HK$152,000.

Monkey intrusion disrupts MTR services for second day running

A monkey briefly disrupted Tsuen Wan Line services on Friday morning, marking the second such incident on the MTR network in two days.

More Guangdong drivers allowed into Hong Kong from Saturday

Hong Kong’s southbound travel scheme for Guangdong vehicles will expand to all nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area from Saturday, with the daily quota doubling to 200 vehicles.

Business Today

SFC adjusts regulatory framework for leveraged and inverse products to ensure orderly market trading

Hong Kong's securities regulator moved on Friday to smooth volatility in the booming market for leveraged and inverse products (L&I products) by giving issuers more flexibility to adjust the leverage factor during turbulent trading while requiring clearer daily disclosure for investors.

China to tax offshore trusts as Beijing targets overseas wealth

China will impose individual income tax from Friday on assets placed in offshore trusts and the income they generate, the finance ministry and tax authority said, closing a loophole long used by wealthy citizens to shield fortunes abroad.

South Korean court orders SK Chairman Chey to pay $5 billion to ex-wife in divorce ruling

A South Korean court on Friday ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, 944 billion won (HK$5.05 billion) in a high-profile divorce case that has drawn attention to the billionaire's stake in the country's second-largest conglomerate.

China says it opposes all unilateral tariffs as new US levies kick in

China opposes all unilateral tariffs, the foreign ministry's spokesperson told a daily news briefing on Friday, adding that trade wars do not serve any parties.

Pentagon awards Oracle nearly US$7 billion deal in latest software consolidation push

The Pentagon announced on Thursday a nearly US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion), up-to-10-year agreement with Oracle to consolidate the department's on-premises software licenses into a single contract, the latest move by the Pentagon's technology chief to cut costs by eliminating fragmented purchasing.

World/China

South Korean tycoon ordered to pay $644m in divorce

A South Korean court ordered an AI chip-manufacturing tycoon on Friday to make a trimmed-down $644 million divorce payment to his former wife.

Indian government seeks time on minister resignation demand

Leaders of India's youth-led "cockroach" movement said on Friday that the government has asked for time until Saturday afternoon to respond on their demand for the education minister's resignation, following talks between the two sides.

China braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Noul edges closer

China on Friday warned of heavy rain and severe flood risks as the third tropical cyclone this month tracked closer to the country's southern coast, where it is expected to intensify over the weekend.

As AI grows more powerful, a US-China feud threatens safety efforts

U.S. threats to sanction Chinese AI developers over alleged intellectual property theft and export-control violations risk unravelling efforts to establish a bilateral dialogue on AI safety, analysts say, just as increasingly powerful models raise concerns over serious security breaches.

Deadly wildfires in Europe force thousands to flee

Wildfires fanned by scorching temperatures and strong winds swept through parts of western Europe on Friday, triggering a state of emergency in the Spanish capital region and prompting France to seek aid from the European Union.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKPF Joins regional chiefs at 44th ASEANAPOL Conference in Manila to reinforce transnational crime fight
NEWS
28 mins ago
Ngong Ping 360 launches anniversary night rides with neon displays and outdoor concerts
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman arrested at border after officers seize hundreds of grams of live beetles
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
First fan’s backspin kicks off ACGHK 2026 as venue upgrade draws praise from cosplayers
NEWS
2 hours ago
Clara Wong appointed as Hong Kong's new Director-General of Civil Aviation
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang announced on Friday a restructuring plan to strengthen industry support and expand the council’s reach into emerging markets.
HKTDC sharpens industry support with six new clusters, plans Cairo office
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sino Group launches summer reading campaign to support underprivileged families and foster lifelong learning
NEWS
2 hours ago
Body fat linked to brain health, PolyU finds
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
One boiled egg at breakfast may not be enough
NEWS
3 hours ago
Police arrest woman after passengers find needles hidden in bus seats over two consecutive days
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
7 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.