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INNOVATION

Pentagon awards Oracle nearly US$7 billion deal in latest software consolidation push

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Pentagon announced on Thursday a nearly US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion), up-to-10-year agreement with Oracle to consolidate the department's on-premises software licenses into a single contract, the latest move by the Pentagon's technology chief to cut costs by eliminating fragmented purchasing.

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The Enterprise Software Agreement, negotiated by the Department of the Navy, is between the Pentagon and Oracle for its on-premises compute usage.

The agreement spans five years, with a further five-year option, and covers the entire Pentagon, along with the US Coast Guard and the intelligence community.

"By fundamentally improving how we procure on-premises Oracle capabilities, we are driving at least US$441 million in taxpayer savings while rapidly and effectively serving our warfighters," Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies said.

The Oracle agreement builds on a similar effort Davies' office struck with Microsoft in May. That five-year, US$9.69 billion deal consolidated Microsoft and other enterprise software licenses scattered across the military services, the intelligence community and the Coast Guard into a single contract.

The two deals mark a broader push under Davies to rein in years of duplicative software spending across the military by replacing piecemeal, service-by-service contracts with enterprise-wide agreements.

Oracle's founder, billionaire Larry Ellison, has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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