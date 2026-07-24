logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indian government seeks time on minister resignation demand

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) holds an Indian national flag at the ongoing protest site, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) holds an Indian national flag at the ongoing protest site, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Leaders of India's youth-led "cockroach" movement said on Friday that the government has asked for time until Saturday afternoon to respond on their demand for the education minister's resignation, following talks between the two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The talks came hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, raising hopes that the two sides could reach a breakthrough after tens of thousands of angry youth converged in ​the capital Delhi to demand the minister's resignation over exam paper leaks.

The anti-government protests represent the biggest youth challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. Opposition parties have echoed the movement's demands and have disrupted the monsoon session of parliament that began this week.

The talks were the first substantive meeting between the two sides after a preliminary round held on Monday.

The government was represented by senior federal ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, while the protesters were represented by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, spokespersons of the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The CJP leaders said that they had clearly conveyed to the ministers that nothing would be acceptable to them without the education minister's resignation, warning that protests would become even more widespread if this was not done.

"The government has asked for time until tomorrow afternoon to respond on this point (the minister's resignation)," Ranka told reporters after the talks. "We hope the government will dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan at the earliest, or that he will resign, so that we can bring this matter to a conclusion."

Minister Nadda said the talks took place in a cordial atmosphere.

"They had three main demands. We have told them we will meet you tomorrow afternoon and discuss the demands," he said.

Besides the resignation of minister Pradhan, the protesters want police cases filed against protesters dropped, and compensation paid to families of more than a dozen students who local media reported took their own lives after the exam paper leak in May.

Reuters

 

Indiayouth leaderstalksgovernmentnationwide protests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dev Kotak, a reporter with the television channel Times Now, who was assaulted at the ongoing protest site of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), poses for a picture inside his house in Noida, India, July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
'Lapdog media': Indian reporters caught in youth protest anger
WORLD
43 mins ago
From third left, Nagender Arya and Dick Sy Ong, founder and president of S Brands. WCCI
India's Wipro Consumer Care International acquires Philippine personal care firm S Brands
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani attends the 51st Gems and Jewellery Awards in Jaipur, India, November 30, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Billionaire Adani weighs airline launch in Indian duopoly market, sources say
WORLD
23-07-2026 16:21 HKT
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter sits at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 23, 2026 during the ongoing protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Modi vows punishment for exam fraud fuelling India protests
WORLD
23-07-2026 13:25 HKT
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
CHINA
22-07-2026 17:52 HKT
People stand outside the entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Abhijith Ganapavaram
India rebukes its aviation watchdog over conflict-of-interest lapses, documents show
WORLD
22-07-2026 15:10 HKT
Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party march toward parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
What's behind India's 'cockroach' youth protests?
WORLD
22-07-2026 14:00 HKT
Supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) react at a protest site, a day after thousands of protesters marched toward parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Under soaring pressure, India's education minister promises reforms and debate
WORLD
22-07-2026 10:37 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes an opening statement during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the U.S. on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, July 22, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio to hold talks with China's Wang Yi as regional powers join ASEAN meet
CHINA
22-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Photo: X
11 dead, 14 trapped after India tunnel collapse
WORLD
22-07-2026 05:20 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(File photo)
HKO considers T1 signal tomorrow as stormy weekend looms
NEWS
23 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.