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NEWS

One boiled egg at breakfast may not be enough

NEWS
26 mins ago

by

Yijia Li

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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A boiled egg is a convenient and nutritious way to start the day, but eating one on its own may not provide enough energy to sustain concentration through the morning, said Japanese registered dietitian Megumi Kawaguchi.

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According to Kawaguchi, eggs provide high-quality protein, vitamins B2, B12 and D, as well as iron and zinc. However, they contain very little carbohydrates, one of the body’s main sources of energy and an important fuel for the brain.

The body continues to consume energy during sleep, leaving glucose reserves relatively low upon waking. A breakfast lacking carbohydrates may therefore contribute to tiredness, reduced concentration, slower decision-making, and difficulty staying attentive.

A more balanced morning meal may be particularly helpful for students and office workers who need to remain focused, as well as people with physically demanding routines.

Those trying to lose weight should also avoid cutting breakfast too severely, as an overly light meal may leave them hungrier and more likely to overeat later in the day.

The boiled egg itself is not the problem. Kawaguchi recommends pairing it with a source of carbohydrates, such as rice or toast.

Adding fruit, soup, or a vegetable salad can further increase the meal’s vitamin and dietary fiber content, creating a more rounded breakfast without requiring complicated preparation.

Eating in the morning may also help the body transition from sleep to activity. Digestion stimulates movement in the gastrointestinal tract and generates heat, gradually raising body temperature and helping the body prepare for the day ahead.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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