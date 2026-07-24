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FINANCE

China to tax offshore trusts as Beijing targets overseas wealth

FINANCE
56 mins ago
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A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China will impose individual income tax from Friday on assets placed in offshore trusts and the income they generate, the finance ministry and tax authority said, closing a loophole long used by wealthy citizens to shield fortunes abroad.

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Such offshore trusts have long been a gray zone in Chinese tax enforcement, and the move is Beijing's latest effort to capture revenue from wealth its citizens hold overseas.

The new rules levy a tax of 20 percent on the appreciation in value at the time of transfer of shares, property or other assets into offshore trusts, the finance ministry and state tax administration said in a joint statement.

Income from such trusts and offshore entities they control will be taxed annually at 20 percent, the authorities said, but gave no estimated of the funds held overseas.

The rules feature sweeping anti-avoidance provisions. Those who become foreign citizens or overseas permanent residents but retain their main economic interests in China may still be treated as Chinese tax residents, they added.

Unpaid taxes on assets placed in trusts since January 2023, and on trust income received before 2026, must be settled within 90 days to avoid penalties for late payment.

Larger unpaid amounts could face an extended recovery period, the authorities said, while evasion could lead to back taxes, surcharges and fines.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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