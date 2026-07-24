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Ngong Ping 360 launches anniversary night rides with neon displays and outdoor concerts

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Ngong Ping 360 officially launched its limited-time night cable car service on Friday, kicking off a series of summer events to mark its 20th anniversary.

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Running on eight designated evenings through Aug 16, the night rides allow visitors to enjoy panoramic views of Lantau Island, Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the illuminated Tian Tan Buddha after dark.

A launch ceremony was held at Ngong Ping Village on Friday evening, officiated by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui; Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum Fong-kwang; Deputy Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services (Regulatory Services) Arthur Lee Hok-yin, Travel Industry Council deputy chairman Ricky Tse Kam-shan, Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Anthony Lau Chun-hon, Travel Industry Authority executive director Yeung Pa-wut, MTR Corporation chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun and Ngong Ping 360 chairman Sammy Wong Kwan-wai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Law said the programme combined culture and tourism by incorporating Hong Kong's unique heritage into a new nighttime attraction, offering both residents and visitors another way to experience the city after dark.

Wong said Ngong Ping 360 had continued to enhance its visitor experience over the past two decades, from introducing Crystal Cabins to launching Crystal+ Cabins in 2022. He added that the attraction has welcomed more than 26 million local, mainland and overseas visitors since opening.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Ngong Ping Village has been transformed into a retro-themed attraction inspired by Hong Kong's neon-lit streets of the 1980s. A retired cable car cabin has also been put on display as a new photo spot, while the Tian Tan Buddha will be illuminated on designated night ride evenings.

The opening night also featured the first "CRHK 903 Under the Stars Concert Series", hosted by Commercial Radio 903 DJs, with Jay Fung, Cloud Wan and Lester Lam performing Cantopop hits and classic Cantonese songs. The concert series will continue on every designated night ride through Aug 16.

Ngong Ping 360 is also running a lucky draw during the promotion, giving away more than 40,000 prizes worth over HK$2 million. Prizes include Cathay Pacific return economy-class tickets for two to destinations in Asia, as well as an iPhone 17 and an iPad Air.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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