Sino Group launches summer reading campaign to support underprivileged families and foster lifelong learning

Sino Group has introduced its "Joyful Reading Programme" this summer, launching a series of community-focused initiatives to foster a culture of reading, which includes sponsoring book fair visits for hundreds of underprivileged families.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The comprehensive program features educational activities, sponsored trips to the Hong Kong Book Fair, and a dedicated reading rewards scheme designed to help the public establish consistent reading habits while experiencing the inspiration that literature provides.

As a central part of this effort, the property developer is providing complimentary book fair admission to more than five hundred members of local Community Living Rooms and children from low-income families, alongside distributing book shopping vouchers to young students.

Daryl Ng, the chairman of Sino Group, emphasized that reading plays a vital role in personal growth and childhood development by expanding minds and sparking new ideas.

He noted that the initiative aligns with wider societal efforts to help people discover the joy of reading and make learning a lifelong daily habit. He also highlighted the Group's partnership with the Community Living Room platform, which allows them to bring these educational opportunities directly to the families who need them most.

As part of the campaign, the Group cooperated with local community partners to host the sponsored book fair visits, giving each participating student a one-hundred-dollar book voucher to select titles of their choice.

Additionally, a collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council introduced a massive promotional lucky draw during the exhibition, offering seventy thousand prizes that included hotel stays, dining vouchers at the Tai O Heritage Hotel, and digital cash coupons to enhance the experience for visitors.

The developer has also joined forces with Community Living Rooms in Hung Hom, Sham Shui Po, and Shau Kei Wan, as well as the Hong Kong Children and Youth Services, to run a summer reading rewards program.

This scheme encourages participants to spend their summer holidays exploring quality literature in a comfortable environment, with those meeting specific reading targets becoming eligible to redeem digital vouchers through the Group's loyalty rewards app. Organizers expect the community to collectively read nearly two thousand books by the end of the campaign.