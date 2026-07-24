Police arrest woman after passengers find needles hidden in bus seats over two consecutive days

Hong Kong police have arrested a woman in her fifties following consecutive incidents of sewing needles being found hidden in public bus seats, which left one passenger injured and prompted a high-profile criminal investigation.

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The arrest was made in connection with the first incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon in Sheung Wan.

Authorities took the suspect into custody on suspicion of attempted wounding and criminal damage.

Police have scheduled a press conference at the Western Police Station at 6pm on Friday to provide the public with further details regarding the arrest.

The initial incident took place around 2:00 PM on Thursday, when a 29-year-old female passenger was pricked in the buttocks by a sewing needle on the upper deck of a Citybus Route 7 heading toward Shek Pai Wan.

After the driver was notified and contacted the police, the injured woman was transported to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

The investigation expanded when a second similar incident was reported just a day later.

At around noon on Friday, a passenger on a Citybus Route 967 traveling from Admiralty toward Tin Shui Wai discovered two pins hidden in a seat as the vehicle approached a bus stop on Connaught Road West near Queen Street in Sheung Wan.

No injuries were reported in the Friday incident.

Police are currently investigating whether the two cases are connected, while the bus company is cooperating fully with law enforcement by providing onboard surveillance footage.