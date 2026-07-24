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NEWS

Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man in his 40s pulled off a high-value grab-and-run at a watch shop in Kowloon Bay on Friday afternoon, walking away with a rose gold Rolex valued at HK$152,000.

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The incident unfolded at around 12.37pm inside a retail store on the ground floor of Amoy Plaza, located at 77 Ngau Tau Kok Road.

According to initial reports, the suspect entered the establishment posing as a regular customer and asked an employee to let him try on a luxury timepiece.

Once the staff member handed over the expensive rose gold Rolex, the man strapped it onto his wrist and suddenly bolted out the front door before anyone could stop him.

Shop employees immediately alerted the police to the theft.

Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after to launch an investigation, reviewing closed-circuit television footage from inside the store and working alongside the shop owner to reconstruct the exact timeline of the getaway.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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