Monkey intrusion disrupts MTR services for second day running

A monkey briefly disrupted Tsuen Wan Line services on Friday morning, marking the second such incident on the MTR network in two days.

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Station staff spotted the animal near the tracks at Tsuen Wan Station at about 9am and alerted police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

Train services continued while the incident was being handled, although frequencies were adjusted. Trains between Tai Wo Hau and Central ran at five-minute intervals, while services between Tsuen Wan and Tai Wo Hau were briefly suspended.

Police and AFCD officers later removed the monkey from the track area, and Tsuen Wan Line services gradually returned to normal at about 10am.

The MTR Corporation issued updates through station and train announcements, its mobile application and the media. Additional staff were also deployed at affected stations to assist passengers.

The incident came a day after another monkey entered the tracks near Kowloon Bay Station, forcing Kwun Tong Line trains to travel at reduced speeds during the morning rush hour.

Police received a report at about 6.45am on Thursday, but the animal had left the track area by the time officers arrived. It was later reportedly seen near a footbridge over Kwun Tong Road.

The MTR confirmed at 7.32am that the monkey had left the railway premises and that Kwun Tong Line services were gradually returning to normal.

