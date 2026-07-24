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NEWS

Woman arrested at border after officers seize hundreds of grams of live beetles

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Customs officers intercepted an elderly woman at the Lo Wu Control Point on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle half a kilogram of live beetles into the city.

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The operation took place yesterday when Customs officers at the Arrival Hall stopped a 68-year-old local female passenger.

A search of her trolley revealed a cache of live beetles weighing approximately five hundred grams.

Officers seized the insects, which carry an estimated market value of nearly HK$2,000, and arrested the traveler on the spot.

Following the arrest, customs authorities handed the suspect and the seized insects over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for a comprehensive follow-up investigation.

Government officials have warned travelers that importing live plant pests, or any flora infested with them, without prior official authorization is a serious offense.

Under Hong Kong's strict import and pest control regulations, anyone convicted of illegally bringing unauthorized plant pests into the territory faces a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and up to six months in prison.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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