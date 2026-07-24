Woman arrested at border after officers seize hundreds of grams of live beetles

Hong Kong Customs officers intercepted an elderly woman at the Lo Wu Control Point on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle half a kilogram of live beetles into the city.

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The operation took place yesterday when Customs officers at the Arrival Hall stopped a 68-year-old local female passenger.

A search of her trolley revealed a cache of live beetles weighing approximately five hundred grams.

Officers seized the insects, which carry an estimated market value of nearly HK$2,000, and arrested the traveler on the spot.

Following the arrest, customs authorities handed the suspect and the seized insects over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for a comprehensive follow-up investigation.

Government officials have warned travelers that importing live plant pests, or any flora infested with them, without prior official authorization is a serious offense.

Under Hong Kong's strict import and pest control regulations, anyone convicted of illegally bringing unauthorized plant pests into the territory faces a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and up to six months in prison.