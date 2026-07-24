HKPF Joins regional chiefs at 44th ASEANAPOL Conference in Manila to reinforce transnational crime fight

A delegation from the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) recently took part in the 44th ASEAN Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL) Conference held in Manila, Philippines, joining forces with law enforcement leaders across the region to tackle transnational crime and evolving security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Attending from July 22 to 23 as part of the broader delegation led by the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, the HKPF representatives engaged with senior officials, dialogue partners, and observer organizations under the conference theme "United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration."

The annual gathering served as a key platform for ASEAN member states and regional allies to evaluate emerging crime trends, share strategic insights, and build stronger operational frameworks to safeguard regional stability.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) David Jordan, the three-member HKPF team held strategic bilateral discussions with several prominent law enforcement figures.

These included senior officials from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Brunei Police Force, the Indonesia National Police, and the Royal Thai Police's Foreign Affairs Division and INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Bangkok.

The meetings focused on expanding intelligence exchanges, enhancing cross-border coordination, and refining joint operational procedures.

Moving forward, the HKPF plans to leverage regional platforms and global networks like INTERPOL to foster stronger policing partnerships throughout Asia and beyond.