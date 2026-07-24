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NEWS

First fan’s backspin kicks off ACGHK 2026 as venue upgrade draws praise from cosplayers

NEWS
45 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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Thousands of anime, comic, and gaming fans gathered at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday for the opening day of Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2026, marking a vibrant start to the five-day spectacle.

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The organizers introduced upgraded hall layouts, a record-breaking exhibition area, and multiple ticketing options to tackle past issues with overcrowding and long wait times.

The first visitor through the gates was Eric Yip, who won the coveted first-in-line ticket through the event's allocation system.

As the doors opened, Yip executed an iconic “backspin” move for the surrounding media, continuing a long-standing tradition for the first attendee.

“I was surprised; I don’t know why I got picked,” Yip said in Cantonese. “I felt quite nervous because I wasn't sure how people online would react,” he added, referring to the backspin move.

The venue upgrade drew particular praise from cosplayers, many of whom arrived in heavy, intricate costumes.

Ayu, a cosplayer dressed as the character “Bloody Queen,” said the expanded space offered welcome relief from past congestion.

“Last year it was quite crowded,” she said. “This upgrade is much more comfortable for us.”

Fellow cosplayer Qiqi echoed the sentiment, recalling that previous years were “stuffy and hot” with elaborate costumes and crowded aisles that often led to damaged props.

The event layout this year was split across multiple halls, with signage and staff placed throughout the floor to guide visitors. Another cosplayer praised the clear signage and staff assistance after entering via an express pass.

“Actually, this year's arrangement is pretty decent because they split it into many halls,” the cosplayer said, adding that the booth setups from major exhibitors were particularly impressive.

ACGHK 2026 runs through July 28. For many in attendance, the convention is more than just a shopping spree—it is a vital space to showcase creativity and reconnect with a shared community.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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