logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Clara Wong appointed as Hong Kong's new Director-General of Civil Aviation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong government announced on Friday that Clara Wong will take the helm as the city's new Director-General of Civil Aviation in August, succeeding retiring aviation chief Victor Liu Chi-yung.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wong, who currently serves as the Deputy Director-General, will officially assume her new leadership role on August 10.

Her promotion coincides with the departure of Liu, who will begin his pre-retirement leave on the same day after a 36-year career in the civil service.

Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan expressed strong confidence in the incoming chief's abilities.

She noted that Wong's extensive professional knowledge and deep experience in civil aviation make her highly capable of leading the department through future industry challenges.

Yeung also commended the outgoing director-general for his decades of dedicated public service and his commitment to strengthening Hong Kong's position as a global aviation hub.

She specifically highlighted Liu's instrumental leadership in guiding the local aviation industry's recovery following the global pandemic.

Furthermore, Yeung praised his contributions to the ongoing implementation of the airport's Three-Runway System project and his support for the development of domestically produced aircraft.

Both officials have long histories within the department. Wong began her career at the Civil Aviation Department as an assistant operations officer in June 1997.

She steadily climbed the ranks over the decades, becoming an assistant director-general in August 2020 before stepping into her current deputy role just this month.

Liu, who has led the department as director-general since April 2020, initially entered the civil service as an assistant social work officer in 1990.

He transferred to the Civil Aviation Department two years later, eventually working his way up to the top post to steer the city's aviation sector through one of its most challenging historical periods.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
First fan’s backspin kicks off ACGHK 2026 as venue upgrade draws praise from cosplayers
NEWS
44 mins ago
HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang announced on Friday a restructuring plan to strengthen industry support and expand the council’s reach into emerging markets.
HKTDC sharpens industry support with six new clusters, plans Cairo office
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sino Group launches summer reading campaign to support underprivileged families and foster lifelong learning
NEWS
1 hour ago
Body fat linked to brain health, PolyU finds
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
One boiled egg at breakfast may not be enough
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police arrest woman after passengers find needles hidden in bus seats over two consecutive days
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Investigation underway after two hidden needles found on Citybus seat
NEWS
3 hours ago
Mainland tourist arrested at Lok Ma Chau Control Point for smuggling dog in shoulder bag
NEWS
5 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
5 hours ago
More Guangdong drivers allowed into Hong Kong from Saturday
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(File photo)
HKO considers T1 signal tomorrow as stormy weekend looms
NEWS
23-07-2026 19:23 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.