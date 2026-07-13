Morning Recap - July 13, 2026

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Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central

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A 44-year-old Filipino man was critically injured after being struck by a bus while crossing the road in Central on Sunday night, police said.

Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic

A water pipe burst on Tin Hau Temple Road in North Point early on Monday, sending a 10-metre-high water jet across both carriageways and disrupting traffic.

Customs seizes 4 live endangered turtles smuggled in parcel at airport

Hong Kong Customs seized four live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species, worth about HK$40,000, at Hong Kong International Airport on July 10.

World/China News

Bangkok pub fire kills at least 27 people, officials say

At least 27 people have been killed in a fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand's prime minister and other officials said on Monday, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

Driver in Chile runs over and kills six people at festival

A driver plowed into people at a street festival Sunday in Chile, killing at least six, police said.

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Trump declares Strait of Hormuz open as Iran says closed, trade attacks continue

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, despite Iran declaring the waterway closed after the latest exchange of attacks between the two sides.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran newspaper lists Trump, European leaders as revenge targets

A conservative newspaper in Iran known for its provocative tone has published a list of people to be targeted as revenge for the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, including the leaders of the US, Israel and European countries.

Norwegian Air wears BA's colours for a day after World Cup social media wager

Norwegian Air has honoured its social media wager with British Airways and changed its Instagram profile picture to BA's logo for a day after England's 2-1 victory over Norway in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Former Qatar ruler Sheikh Hamad, a moderniser who seized power, has died

Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, a sweeping moderniser who seized power in 1995 and broke with tradition to hand it over to his son 18 years later, has died at the age of 74.

Photo: Reuters

S Korea asks N Korea for help with finding missing seaman near border

South Korea's unification ministry is seeking North Korea's help to find a missing seaman near the two countries' border on the east coast, it said on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Sinner fends off Zverev in power battle to retain Wimbledon crown

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner resisted an all-out onslaught by an inspired Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon crown in a thunderous final and claim a fifth Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Potential World Cup expansion to be discussed after 2026 edition - Infantino

Any further expansion of the World Cup, increasing the number of teams participating at the finals to 64, will be discussed after this year's edition, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said without providing any details.

Photo: Reuters

VNL HK wraps up at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Italy in final match

The five-day Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2026 concluded at the Kai Tak Arena on Sunday, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan officiating the coin toss and Sing Tao News Corporation chairman Karson Choi attending to cheer for the players in the final match between China and Italy, which China lost 2-3.

Editorial

The multidimensional hub: how Hong Kong can maximize its upgraded financial ecosystem

For decades, the global shorthand for Hong Kong's financial prowess was its stock market. The city was a world-class equity machine, famous for hosting massive initial public offerings and channeling international capital into Chinese enterprises. Today, however, that narrative has completely evolved. Under the strategic directives of the national 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong has transformed into a highly comprehensive, multidimensional international financial center.

Opinion

Iran's internal discord a key hurdle to a lasting ceasefire | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

The New York Times, citing four senior Iranian officials, recently revealed deep political divisions within Iran's leadership as the country faces mounting pressure from the US naval blockade and a rapidly deteriorating economy.